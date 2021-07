ADVERTISEMENT

Dorothy Marie (Himes) Raybuck passed away on July 4, 2021 at her home in Brockway, PA. Dorothy was born on February 16, 1924 in Brookville. She was the daughter of Daniel and Elsie (Smith) Himes. On November 28, 1945 in Hazen, PA, she married Perry Wendell Raybuck. They were married for 69 years prior to his death in November of […]

