HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, there were 186 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,213,321.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,656 (+3) total cases since March of 2020 and 156 deaths while 22,587 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,328 were confirmed and 2,328 were probable.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of June 25 – July 1 is 1.1 percent. Daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has also reported a total of 27,718 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,795,741 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date. Additionally, 97 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.