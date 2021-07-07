CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the release of Requests for Proposals (RFP) for its integrated municipal solid waste management plan.
Currently the county is in the process of updating its plan, which must be done every 10 years, and the Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) is providing oversight.
According to CCSWA Director Jodi Brennan, the RFP deadline is Sept. 14, and proposals will be reviewed by SWAC. She is tentatively scheduling for the committee to meet next on Sept. 28.
Brennan will present SWAC’s recommendations to the commissioners on Oct. 5. Once the board makes its decision, the county will start its 90-day public comment period.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
- a 20-year tower lease agreement with Kim and Amy Horton to increase 911 telecommunications in the Ferguson Township area. The county will pay the Horton’s 1,600/annually to lease the ground the tower will be constructed on, as well as $15,000 for construction of a road on-site.
- standard CAPS/CWIS agreements on behalf of the Department of Children, Youth & Family Services.
- purchase of service agreements with Claudia Conrad, fiscal consultant, and Families United Network.
- a purchase agreement with RayMark Broadcasting for advertising of county Foster Care programs.
- liquid fuels allocations to Newburg Borough, $3,000; Bigler Township, $3,629.43; Sandy Township, $11,864.84; and Knox Township, $3,453.
- bills as presented by the Controller’s office.