CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the release of Requests for Proposals (RFP) for its integrated municipal solid waste management plan.

Currently the county is in the process of updating its plan, which must be done every 10 years, and the Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) is providing oversight.

According to CCSWA Director Jodi Brennan, the RFP deadline is Sept. 14, and proposals will be reviewed by SWAC. She is tentatively scheduling for the committee to meet next on Sept. 28.

Brennan will present SWAC’s recommendations to the commissioners on Oct. 5. Once the board makes its decision, the county will start its 90-day public comment period.

In other business, the commissioners approved: