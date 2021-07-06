ADVERTISEMENT

DECATUR TOWNSHIP – Clearfield-based state police reported a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday in Decatur Township.

State police say the crash occurred at 3:03 a.m. as the ATV was traveling southbound along Logan Road.

The operator, a 14-year-old Osceola Mills boy, was trying to negotiate a downhill, right-hand turn when the ATV went off the left side of the roadway.

The ATV struck a tree with its front, left corner, causing the boy and his two passengers to be thrown off.

The boy was pronounced dead on-scene. Both passengers – a 15-year-old Osceola Mills boy and a 14-year-old Philipsburg girl, were flown to UPMC Altoona.

Neither the operator, nor his two passengers were wearing helmets at the time of crash.

State police were assisted on-scene by Columbia Volunteer Fire Co., Moshannon Valley EMS and towing services.