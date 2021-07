ADVERTISEMENT

Robert “Bob” Pugh, 78, of Parker (Village of Dutch Hill) passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital ICU. He was born on May 6, 1943, in Tarentum, PA. He was the son of Edwin “Willy” and Grace (Ellenburger, Confer) Pugh. He was married on May 5, 1973, to Jenny (Rupert) Pugh and she survives. Bob worked […]

