PENFIELD – Programs have been set for July 13-17 at the Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.

Tuesday, July 13

Venus/Mars Conjunction:

8:45 p.m. – bench near CCC Museum

A conjunction is when two or more planets appear to be close together in the night sky from our perspective here on earth. Venus and Mars will be less than half a degree apart in the evening sky – and we should be able to see them if the weather cooperates.

Friday, July 16

Throwback: Awareness—Chatter Session:

11 a.m. – Logslide Trailhead

[This program was offered at this date, time and location 50 years ago.]

“Chatter Sessions” were offered 50 years ago on a regular basis – perhaps the “Tea and Talk” of that time. We will discuss developing our “historical eye” for the surrounding landscape – how to see what might have gone on here years ago.

Bears:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Though only Black bears live in Pennsylvania, there are several other very interesting members of the bear family throughout the world. Come watch and learn how different species of bears survive in numerous environments across the globe.

Saturday, July 17

Throwback: Five Senses Exploring Walk:

10 a.m. – outside Park Office

[This program was offered at this date, time and location 50 years ago.]

Learn to use your five senses on this hike along the “Game Trail”, which developed into the Souder’s Trail. And, how animals use their senses to survive.

Timber Rattlesnake:

4 p.m. – Beach House steps

Very often, what we think we know about these symbols of wilderness is wrong. Come learn the facts about Timber rattlesnakes and how they live in their forested habitats.

A Duck-umentary:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Ducks are true originals. They waddle, glide, dive, and dabble. Their feathers shimmer with dazzling hues, brilliant iridescence, and come in every color of the rainbow. Learn more about some of the most fantastic of their 120 different species.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar.”