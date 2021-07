ADVERTISEMENT

Marie E. Hudak, 98, passed away July 2, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. Marie was the daughter of Peter and Sophia (Sheofsky) Hritz of Punxsutawney, PA. She graduated from Punxsutawney High School; class of 1941. On October 22, 1949 Marie married George A. Hudak, Jr. at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Punxsutawney, PA. The couple raised three children, […]

