The Pennsylvania’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is administered by the PA Department of Agriculture.

The program provides a packet of four, $6 (a total of $24) SFMNP checks to income eligible seniors to be used to purchase fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from approved farmers in Pennsylvania.

In addition to making seniors healthier by giving them the opportunity to purchase fresh produce, it also helps expand the awareness and use of farmers’ markets right here in Clearfield County.

County Area Agency on Aging’s are given a limited number of checks in their county for distribution. Clearfield County’s AAA has already distributed over half of their allotment.

For more information or to register, contact the Clearfield County Area Agency Inc. special Farmers Market number at 814-765-2691.

Follow the directions on the phone and your application will be mailed to you to fill out and mail back. Please leave only one message.

Applicants must be 60 years of age or older by Dec. 31, 2021 and have a yearly gross household income of less than $23,828 for one or $32,227 for two people. Each qualified senior may only receive the $24 SFMNP benefit one time per year.

Once applications are returned and processed you will receive your checks in the mail.

Applications are not available for pick up or drop off at CCAAA offices or Centers for Active Living. Register today, supply is limited.

Only farmers authorized by the State agency may accept and redeem SFMNP checks. A list of qualified Farmers Markets and or Selling Farmers in Pennsylvania where you can use your checks will be provided.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.