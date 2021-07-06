Lawrence Twp.

Police were dispatched to a Weaver St. Ext. residence for a call of suspicious persons. The caller reported his security capture two males wearing bandanas over their faces walking through his backyard and onto his back porch. Upon arrival, officers were able to take Darren Summers and Timothy Szlasa into custody prior to breaking into the residence. Charges have been filed.

PSP Clearfield

Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief in Osceola Borough. Unknown actor(s) scratched the victim’s 2005 Lincoln Continental.

Clearfield Borough

Police responded to a vehicle accident on Turnpike Ave. Upon arrival, it was found that a garbage truck backed into a utility pole, causing severe damage to the pole. Verizon was notified of the damage.

Police responded to the Shaw Public Library for an activated alarm. Upon arrival, it was found that it was a false alarm.

Police served multiple summons undelivered warrants.

Police received multiple calls about fireworks being set off within the borough.

Police assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department with a burglary in progress. Two individuals were taken into custody.

Police were dispatched to a residence on West 5th Avenue for a psychological emergency. Upon arrival, it was found that a female had locked herself in her residence and began to harm herself. Police forced entry and took the female into custody without incident. The female was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for her injuries and to receive mental health treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police received a complaint about a stolen push mower. The incident is under further investigation.

Police responded to the area of East Locust and North 5th Streets for two individuals yelling and arguing. Upon arrival, it was found that one male trespassed, and another male pushed him. The incident is under further investigation.