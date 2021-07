ADVERTISEMENT

Florence “Tede” (Nesbit) Mowrey, 93, of Sykesville, PA went to be with her Savior on July 4, 2021. She spent her final days surrounded by her loved ones. She was born July 14, 1927 daughter of Elizabeth and William Nesbit in Sykesville. Florence was a 1945 graduate of the Sykesville School. She worked at Rockwell Meter Works. On June 13, […]

