ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Blaine Fillhart, 62, of New York City, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was born on March 20, 1959, to the late William Milo and Erma Yvonne (Connelly) Fillhart in Coudersport, PA. Jerry graduated from Robert Morris College and went on to work at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA. Jerry later relocated to Anna Maria […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jerry-blaine-fillhart/