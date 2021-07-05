CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided an update on its Route 153 (South Front Street) betterment project in Clearfield Borough.

The Market Street detour is scheduled to be implemented Tuesday, July 6, and remain in effect until Friday, July 9.

The contractor is implementing the detour to facilitate paving operations on the right (travel) lane of the roadway. Traffic from West Market is not permitted to turn onto Front Street while the detour is in effect.

Traffic from East Market Street may turn onto Front Street but may not continue through the intersection onto West Market.

Traffic from West Market Street will follow a one-mile detour using Weaver and Nichols streets. Traffic from East Market Street will follow a detour using North Second, Nichols and Weaver streets.

Traffic will resume use of the travel lane once paving operations are complete, and the contractor will close the left (passing lane). This will allow the contractor to begin excavation and reconstruction of the passing lane.

Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $3.7 million project. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

