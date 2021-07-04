ADVERTISEMENT

There is a wealth of industries that use CNC machining, making it a very viable career skill. Discover more about CNC machining and how the process works.

If you’re looking for a new career or hobby, you might want to consider CNC machining. CNC stands for “computer numerical control.” CNC machining is a production technique where pre-programmed computer software controls industrial equipment and machinery. Industries as varied as medical, oil and gas, electronics, and aerospace use CNC machining for different projects. If you’re interested in learning more, read on as we answer the question, “What is a CNC machine is and how does it work?”

What Are CNC Machines?

CNC machines refer to a broad range of tools and equipment. The machines typically take a piece of material and cut it to form specific shapes. Here are some examples of CNC machines:

Lathes

A lathe is a machine tool that performs numerous operations by spinning a workpiece around an axis of rotation. You can use lathes for various tasks, including cutting, shaping, and drilling wood and metal workpieces. With the proper tools and attachments, you may use a lathe for jobs like facing, drilling, and grinding.

Electric Discharge Machine

An electric discharge machine is a type of CNC equipment that changes materials into the required shape using electrical sparks. Electric discharges have an erosive impact so that the device can form the materials you subject to them. The machine generates controlled sparks to reshape materials. After you insert materials between the electrodes that sit above and below them, the computer determines how much electrical discharge the will electrodes create.

Milling Machines

Milling machines are devices that use rotary cutters to remove material from a workpiece. These devices are capable of drilling, boring, and cutting a wide range of materials. Milling is removing bits of material along a line with the axis tool, and milling machines are the equipment you utilize in the process.

Laser Machines

CNC laser machines use pointed routers that have highly concentrated laser beams to cut, slice, or etch objects precisely. The lasers warm the materials, causing them to melt or evaporate and cutting holes in them. The material is usually in the shape of a sheet initially, and the laser beam travels back and forth over it to make a precise cut.

If you’d like to break into an industry that utilizes machining, it’s essential to learn what a CNC machine is and how it works. Understanding how to perform tasks with diverse sets of machinery can set you up for success, whether for your career or hobby.