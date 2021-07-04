ADVERTISEMENT

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP – Clearfield-based state police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman.

State police say 26-year-old Brittany Nicole Socash has neither been seen, nor heard from for approximately 24 hours.

On July 3, she was classified as missing and endangered by state police. She was last seen in the Bear Hill Road area of Bradford Township.

Socash is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blondish-brown hair. She could be driving a four-door, 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Socash is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.