ADVERTISEMENT

PENN TOWNSHIP – A Wallaceton woman who was reported missing Saturday died in a fatal motor vehicle crash.

According to Clearfield-based state police, the crash occurred at 5 a.m. Saturday on the Curwensville-Grampian Highway, east of Melody Road, in Penn Township.

State police say 26-year-old Brittany N. Socash was traveling west when her vehicle crossed the double yellow line, and exited the south side of the roadway.

It reportedly went airborne for approximately 28 feet before impacting the embankment and traveling another 33 feet until striking a tree.

Socash’s vehicle sustained major damage. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clearfield County deputy coroner.