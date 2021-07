ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Steele served our country in the United States Army Reserves. Name: Harry Lee Steele Born: December 25, 1937 Died: April 28, 2021 Hometown: Brookville, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Reserves Harry proudly served in the United States Army Reserves. He was laid to rest at Temple Cemetery in Warsaw Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa. Click here to view a full obituary. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-harry-steele/