With the warm summer weather, many people want to spend time enjoying the great outdoors. Here are a few ways you can spruce up your backyard for this summer.

Summer is one of the best times of the year to be outdoors and soak up the warm sunshine. However, a messy and plain yard isn’t the most pleasant environment for a day in the sun. To prepare your outdoor spaces, here are five tips to transform your backyard this summer.

Add Lighting

Summer nights are beautiful, and many people like to enjoy them with a firepit and marshmallows. Of course, you need a little bit of light to see at night as well. So, it’s always a great idea to add string lights, tiki torches, or small in-ground lights for your walkways. If you choose to add tiki torches, make sure they’re away from tree branches, wooden fences, and anything that can catch fire. The key to lighting is making sure the lights provide a nice glow to the yard without being too bright.

Grow a Garden

Adding life to your backyard is vital for your landscaping. You can add flowers, vines, potted plants, bushes, shrubs, and more. You can also create a vegetable garden in your backyard to grow your own herbs and vegetables. If you enjoy visits from wildlife, be sure to add plenty of flowers for bees and butterflies since they’re beneficial for your plants.

Clean up the Pool or Firepit

Pool parties are popular in the summer. Therefore, it’s important to learn how to prepare your pool for the spring and summer weather. Another item to clean that people often overlook is the firepit. A clean firepit looks stunning and provides a warm golden glow for your backyard.

Add a Pathway

For people who enjoy walking around the garden, a pathway is an excellent addition. Gravel, stones, concrete, and wood are just a few examples of the materials you can use. One tip for the night is to add in-ground lights along the sides of the walkway. It looks amazing, and you can walk around safely at night.

Use Furniture

The last of the five tips to transform your backyard this summer is to purchase patio furniture. No one wants to stand up all the time, so outdoor furniture is a necessity. Comfortable outdoor couches, chairs, tables, and umbrellas are all essential outdoor furniture items. Before you place any piece outside, make sure it can withstand the outdoor conditions, though.