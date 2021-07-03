PENFIELD – Programs have been set for July 8-13 at Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.

Thursday, July 8

Throwback: Food in the Woods:

2 p.m. – outside Park Office

[This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]

Wild edibles – some are very good, and some are merely edible. Learn which are which on this short walk.

Friday, July 9

Matchless Fire:

8 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Learn several ways of creating fire without lighters or matches. Fire by friction, flint and steel, and fire piston will be explained/demonstrated.

Throwback: Little Smokey:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

[This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]

The story of Smoky Bear – his surviving a wildfire, his rescue, and fame.

Saturday, July 10

Solar System Sojourn:

10 a.m. – outside the CCC Museum

Come hike about a mile on flat, even terrain as we discuss our Solar System and the planets that make it up. The hike will be to scale, approximately 1 to 7 billion, but your appreciation of the Solar System’s vastness may be limitless.

The Fisher:

1 p.m. – Beach House steps

Why call a critter a Fisher if its primary diet is small mammals and not fish? Who knows. But, we will discuss its adaptations and how these animals have gone and returned to Penn’s Woods.

Solar Energy:

3 p.m. – Beach House

The sun’s energy can be harvested in several different ways. Learn how they work during this short informational program.

Remarkable Rabbits:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

There are more than 100 species of rabbits and hares, yet these prolific creatures are often overlooked and rarely get the respect they deserve.

Tuesday, July 13

Venus/Mars Conjunction:

8:45 p.m. – bench near CCC Museum

A conjunction is when two or more planets appear to be close together in the night sky from our perspective here on earth. Venus and Mars will be less than half a degree apart in the evening sky – and we should be able to see them if the weather cooperates.

Please note that program attendees are advised that if not fully vaccinated, masks are required at programs. All program attendees must abide by PA Bureau of State Parks COVID-19 guidelines that are current at the time of the program. In some instances, total program attendance may be limited.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar.”