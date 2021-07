ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) recently held its annual Seeds of Art Summer Camp.

Forty-one students participated in exercises in music, theater and dance, and completed art projects at The Liddle Gallery.

To learn more about future programming at CAST, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call 814-765-4474 or find CAST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield.