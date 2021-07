ADVERTISEMENT

Clarence John Lindemuth age 76 of Spruce Street Brookville, PA; died on Wednesday June 30, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born on November 20, 1944, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Clarence H. and Mary Himes Lindemuth. Retired, Clarence had worked for many years in the Brookville area as a truck driver mainly making local deliveries. He […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/clarence-john-lindemuth/