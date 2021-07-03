ADVERTISEMENT

Your guide to Fourth of July parades, fireworks, concerts, and other events happening in Clarion County and surrounding areas. JEFFERSON COUNTY Saturday, July 3, 2021 Corsica’s Independence Day Celebration 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Corsica 10:30 a.m. – Parade 5 p.m. – Pie and Cake Auction 6 p.m. – Second Strike D.J. Service **FIREWORKS** begin at 10 p.m. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/boom-where-to-watch-fireworks-celebrate-independence-day-in-the-jefferson-county-area-4/