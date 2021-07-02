Sheetz has kicked off its annual month of in-store fundraising at all of its stores to support Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity supporting underprivileged children.

In July, customers at Sheetz’s 628 stores have the opportunity to support kids in their local communities through donation boxes near the register and also adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale.

With 100 percent of all donations directly supporting local children, Sheetz For the Kidz provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic needs.

Sheetz For the Kidz works with the Salvation Army to receive wish lists from local families. Sheetz employees then volunteer their time to shop and host a holiday celebration for the children and their families.

In 2020, customers raised more than $1.8 million, making the holiday season brighter for nearly 10,000 children within the six states Sheetz operates.

To date, the charity has positively impacted more than 139,000 children living in the communities Sheetz serves.

In partnership with Make-A-Wish, funds raised during the campaign also sponsor wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 58 children this year.

Furthermore, to broaden the connection to the communities it serves, Sheetz For the Kidz partners with Feeding America to provide food to children in need.

This year, their commitment will equate to 6.4 million meals served through backpack programs, kids cafés, school and mobile pantries and summer feeding programs.

There are many ways customers can support Sheetz For the Kidz throughout the year:

Purchasing a Sheetz For the Kidz water, with 25 cents from each bottle directly supporting the charity.

Shop on AmazonSmile or on the Amazon App and select “Sheetz For the Kidz” as the charity of your choice. Amazon will donate .5 percent of your purchases to the charity.

Donate online at https://www.sheetzforthekidz.org

About Sheetz For the Kidz

Sheetz For the Kidz is a non-profit organization, designated as a 501(c) (3) charity, independent of the Sheetz Corp.

The organization was created in 1992 by local store employees wanting to help local children. The mission of the charity is to provide support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need within the communities in which Sheetz operates.

