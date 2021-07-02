ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Bellefonte) and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) issued the following statement Thursday in reaction to Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of legislation to prohibit vaccine passports and limit government overreach:

“Thursday’s veto of Senate Bill 618 continues a troubling trend of the Wolf Administration refusing to accept any semblance of responsibility for its mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvanians are rejecting the governor’s idea of a ‘new normal’ and are anxious to see an end to his restrictions and return to ‘life as normal.’

“This bill had a very simple purpose – to limit government intrusion into people’s lives. Gov. Wolf’s veto is a clear indication that he believes he knows best how to handle everyone else’s personal decisions – despite all evidence to the contrary.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Wolf Administration has misused the Disease Control and Prevention Act to prevent students from going back to school, shutter employers and order new mandates without the science to back up those decisions.

“They have continued to pursue restrictions without any sense of accountability or transparency. When it comes to impacting people’s lives in such a profound way, ‘because I said so’ simply isn’t good enough.

“Just last month, Pennsylvanians voted for stronger checks and balances on the Executive Branch’s authority during times of crisis.

“There is a clear mandate to limit the governor’s authority, particularly his orders to restrict the travel and activities of healthy people. This bill was a continuation of our efforts to free state residents from the consequences of the governor’s unilateral rule.

“Pennsylvanians should never again have to deal with the consequences of one branch of government running roughshod over the civil liberties of its citizens.

“Although Thursday’s veto comes as a disappointment, we will continue to work to protect the lives and livelihoods of Pennsylvanians and ensure state residents are not negatively impacted by government overstepping its bounds.”