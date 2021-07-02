ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Lawrence Township police are warning residents of two recently-reported phone scams in the Clearfield area.

According to police, the first is from a caller claiming to represent Amazon and saying you’ve won money.

They request your checking account information, and money is placed there with a “pending status.”

Then, police say they cancel the transaction and pull out your account balance.

The second scam is a caller claiming to be with DirectTV with a similar scenario as above.

Police are urging residents to completely disregard such calls and to hang up. “If it’s too good to be true, it usually is.”

Anyone with scam-related questions is encouraged to contact police at 814-765-1647/48.