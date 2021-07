ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Martelli, age 79 of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home. Born on December 12, 1941, in Braddock, PA, he was the son of the late Vincent and Mamie (Judice) Martelli. On May 15, 1965, he married his wife of 56 years, Lorraine (Pallo) Martelli. She survives. He was a veteran of the United States Army. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joseph-martelli/