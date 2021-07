ADVERTISEMENT

John R. Klein, 79, of East Brady died Monday, June 28, 2021, at his residence. Born September 15, 1941, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of John D. and Sylvia M. (Schupp) Klein. On July 9, 1966, he married the former Joan L. Pollock. She preceded him in death on February 3, 2011. A graduate of Slippery Rock University with […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-r-klein/