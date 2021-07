ADVERTISEMENT

Dean William Pryor, 68, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home of natural causes. He was born on April 6, 1953, in Butler, PA, to John William and Betty Eileen (Eshbaugh) Pryor. Dean graduated from Union High School in 1971. After graduation, he began working at the family owned auto repair shop, Eshbaugh’s Repair. He […]

