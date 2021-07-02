ADVERTISEMENT
Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield Borough Police Department
|814-765-7819
|Name
|Age
|Address
|Violation
|Maci J. Bloom
|28
|Clearfield
|Bad Checks/Failure to Pay
|Stephanie L. Bogle
|57
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay
|Cassidy L. Bowman
|26
|Clearfield
|Obedience to Traffic Control/Failure to Pay
|Linda M. Bowman
|59
|Clearfield
|Stop Sign Violation/Summons Undelivered
|Brynn Bumbarger
|34
|Clearfield
|Public Drunkenness/Summons Undelivered
|Vanzelle K. Chatman
|34
|Philipsburg
|Suspended License/Failure to Respond
|Heather L. Clow
|31
|Clearfield
|Retail Theft/Failure to Pay
|Kenneth E. Daniels Jr.
|39
|Clearfield
|Retail Theft/Summons Undelivered
|Paul J. Evans
|35
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct/Summons Undelivered
|Susan A. Fedder
|41
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Summons Undelivered
|David Gallaher
|38
|Clearfield
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Respond
|Carter L. Haywood
|19
|Brisbin
|Vandalism/Failure to Pay
|Glee A. High
|46
|Hyde
|Insurance Cancellation/Failure to Pay
|Kara M. Kephart
|30
|Morrisdale
|Public Drunkenness/Failure to Respond
|Shelly L. Levine
|53
|Grampian
|Bad Checks/Failure to Pay
|Sierra N. Myers
|18
|Drifting
|Expired Registration/Failure to Pay
|Michael A. Pino
|46
|Clearfield
|Public Drunkenness/Failure to Pay
|Robert L. Runyan
|33
|Clearfield
|Parking Violation/Summons Undelivered
|Keshia L. Smith
|26
|Osceola Mills
|Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay
|David K. Snyder
|29
|Curwensville
|Expired Registration/Failure to Pay
|Rick L. Wilsoncroft
|60
|New Millport
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay