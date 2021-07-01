Greenwood Township lies west of Curwensville, along the Suquehanna River. The name “Greenwood” seems to imply scenes of the green wilderness woods that once covered the area.

Actually, the name comes from Greenwood Bell, son of early settler, Grier Bell, who is believed to be the first Euro-American to be born in Clearfield County.

The Susquehanna River was a busy avenue of settlement and trade for the First Nation peoples who once inhabited that section of the county.

Greenwood Township contained a few villages and many campsites. To archaeologists, such as the renowned and late Harry Matlack, the area was a treasure house of early stone and clay artifacts.

There is probably not a lumbering history of Clearfield County that does not include logging companies and villages of Greenwood Township. Bell’s Landing takes its name from a rafting stop along the river.

Curry Run, which lies along present-day state Route 219, was another community began and once dependent upon the logging and rafting industry.

A landmark there is the Curry Run United Methodist Church. It was built by its congregation in 1938 after the original church burned. Its smooth river rock outer walls make it truly unique.

Logging camps were usually deep in the woods or in the surrounding hills of the Susquehanna River. The more lumber that was cut during the mid- and late-19th century made the camps spread further out into the dense woods where the virgin timber could be cut.

The logs could be moved along Haslett Run and other trails that led to the Susquehanna in order to make the journey to sawmills near and far.

Many lumbering camps were isolated and crudely built. The men who worked the nearby woods were often a rough lot, but they were incredibly hard workers who faced dangers from falling trees, to axe or saw cuts, to winter frostbite.

The July of 1898 photo shows Greenwood Township’s McClinsey lumber camp crew enjoying a rare break from work.

The 17 men and one boy who posed with the U.S. flag likely indicates that the photo was taken on Independence Day of 1898.

Most of the men look to be young, but the fellow, second from the right side of the photo, has a gray beard.

The man on the far left added some height to himself by standing on a short stump. Two men are holding six-foot, cross-cut saws that often had detachable and replaceable handles.

There were not fireworks or parades at the McClinsey Camp but these working men portrayed a simple and quiet patriotism.