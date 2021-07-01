ADVERTISEMENT

CLARION, PA – The Clarion Hospital Vaccination Clinic has moved to the Clarion Hospital located at 1 Hospital Drive. Moving forward, the clinic will be held 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the following dates: Tuesday, July 6th (Moderna) Thursday, July 8th (Pfizer) Friday, July 16th (Pfizer) Tuesday, July 20th (Moderna) Thursday, July 22nd […]

