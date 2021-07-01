ADVERTISEMENT

Can you get more nibbles after the sun’s gone down? There are plenty of solid reasons why fishing at night can be more effective, so try it for yourself.

You don’t need an excuse to head out to the water after dark. It offers a completely different experience than angling during the day, and sometimes, it’s just nice to have a change. But there’s actually some science behind the theory that you’ll have more success and a bigger haul during the wee hours. See if you’re convinced by these reasons why fishing at night can be more effective.

The Fish Are Ready to Eat

During the day, the sun warms the surface of the water, so fish dive down deeper to cool off. But at night, they can troll the shallows looking for smaller fish. Many species seem to be more active at night, although the phases of the moon and the tides can play a part.

They Think They’re Covered

Fish can’t see as well in the dark. They’re more comfortable in open water because they feel the same sense of safety they do when they’re in areas of heavy cover. When you’re fishing at night, you can gain a considerable advantage by using a green light with a wavelength that the fish don’t detect.

The Water Is Calmer

When there are a lot of boats on the water, the pressure from all that traffic can drive fish deeper toward the bottom. When the surface is less crowded, fish can sense that it’s safe to swim toward the moonlight.

You Have a Strong Strategy

When fish can’t depend on their sight, they use sonar senses to get around. They sense every little movement in their pursuit of smaller prey. So whatever lure you use, the key is to keep jigging and moving the bait around.

There’s Less Competition

At this point, you’re starting to understand thereasons why fishing at night can be more effective—but your fellow anglers may not. Head out after sunset, and you’ll find that you have the pier all to yourself. Not a boat in sight, is there? No one’s making noise or making waves. There are fish to be had, and nobody’s going to fight you for them, so enjoy the quiet and the impressive haul you get to bring home.