DUBOIS – Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education, in partnership with Penn State Berks, will offer an SAT preparatory course for high school students.

Two sections of this course are offered at different times, allowing participants to choose the class that best fits their schedule.

Section One of this virtual program will meet weekly via Zoom from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., on Thursdays, Aug. 19 – Sept. 30, 2021. Register here for SAT Test Prep Session 1

Section Two will meet via Zoom from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Oct. 7 – Nov. 18, 2021. Register here for SAT Test Prep Session 2

The cost to participate in this SAT prep class is $275. A required textbook, “College Board: The Official SAT Study Guide, ISBN-13: 978-1457312199”, must be purchased by the participant prior to the first class for a price of approximately $12.

Being prepared is the key to SAT success and Penn State is committed to providing an opportunity for students to review key concepts for the SAT exam by being able to ask questions and receive immediate answers, interact with other students, and prepare with an experienced live instructor. SAT Strategy sessions assists students in becoming familiar with the exam content, format and timing.

SAT scores are required for most college admissions and can impact a student’s admission to choice schools and qualification for scholarships.

This newly-revised course will include a general review of mathematical concepts, but the focus will be on the mechanics of the SAT exam and mastering strategy skills. Students will be expected to work on assignments out of class to develop their test taking skills.

In particular, the course will focus on test design and grading of tests, multiple choice methodology, guessing strategies, timing and efficiency and mathematical content connections.

It is suggested that students considering this course have completed at least two years of high school algebra.

Participating students will be instructed by Dr. Ryan Hassler, an assistant professor of Teaching Mathematics at Penn State Berks.

Prior to his employment at Penn State, Hassler taught college preparatory mathematics at Wyomissing Area High School.

He holds a master’s degree in Applied Statistics and a Ph.D. in Mathematics and Science Education. His research revolves around effective strategies for teaching and learning mathematics, especially surrounding the transition from high school to college.

Hassler has been involved with the College Board AP program and has tutored SAT mathematics for the past 10 years.

For more information contact John at jpbrennan@psu.edu 814-375-4836.