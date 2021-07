ADVERTISEMENT

Peggy Ann (Britton) Burkett, 73, of Monroeville, PA, passed from this life and entered the Church Triumphant on June 29, 2021. Peggy was born June 3, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Robert J. Britton and Shirley M. Britton of Falls Creek, PA. Peggy was married for 51 years to her high school sweetheart, C. Thomas “Tom” Burkett. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/peggy-ann-britton-burkett/