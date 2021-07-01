CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman is facing felony child endangerment and related misdemeanor charges after her baby drank vodka that was mixed in his bottle.

Jan L. Gaikwad, 37, is charged by Clearfield Borough police with felony endangering welfare of children and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, sell/furnish liquor, etc. minor and corruption of minors.

Gaikwad waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a report of a baby having consumed vodka at 11:07 a.m. March 25 in the 600-block of Dorey Street.

Officers Ethan Fritz and David Hoover responded to the scene along with Police Chief Vincent McGinnis and an ambulance crew from Clearfield Emergency Medical Services.

Inside her apartment, Gaikwad was found with her son. Emergency personnel took the baby and his car seat to the ambulance to begin assessment, treatment and preparation for transport.

When asked what happened, Gaikwad said she had a water bottle of vodka on the counter, and was unsure if she used water or vodka when she made a bottle for her son.

She said the baby consumed the contents of his bottle, and it wasn’t until afterwards that she realized she’d possibly used vodka, instead of water, to make his formula. That’s when Gaikwad said she called 911.

Police said the baby’s father was home at the time of the incident, but was uninvolved. Fritz photographed a bottle of vodka on the kitchen counter as well as the baby’s bottle.

The baby’s bottle was “mostly empty,” and the water bottle, which contained the vodka, was apparently disposed of prior to arrival of police and emergency responders.

Upon further examination of the Crown Russe Premium bottle, Fritz discovered that it was 80-proof vodka, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Gaikwad’s baby was transported to Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital.

The paramedic rode with the baby, indicating to the officer that he required “advance-level” medical care and Gaikwad asked Fritz what would happen if she “poisoned” her baby.

Fritz later contacted Gaikwad regarding the hospital’s findings. She reportedly admitted that laboratory results showed alcohol was in her baby son’s system.

He asked Gaikwad if she’d willingly obtain and provide a copy of the hospital records related to this incident, but also explained she was under no obligation to.

Gaikwad, however, said she wanted to cooperate with the police investigation, and that she’d obtain her baby’s records March 26 and deliver them to the police station.

When Fritz returned to work March 29, he discovered that Gaikwad never delivered the medical records to his office, and so, he requested a subpoena be issued to the hospital Medical Records Department.

Once he received the subpoena, he immediately responded to the hospital and when he returned to work April 7, he examined the medical records provided for Gaikwad’s son from March 25.

Per records, the baby arrived in the Emergency Department at 11:32 a.m., and was crying. The doctor immediately ordered a blood draw to determine the level of intoxicants in his system.

As part of his treatment, the baby had continuous cardiac monitoring and was given saline through an intravenous catheter. Medical staff also made reports to ChildLine and Poison Control.

Poison Control also advised medical staff to have the baby undergo six hours of observation. Blood test results reportedly showed he had 64 milligrams per deciliter of ethyl alcohol in his whole blood.

The baby’s official diagnosis was “pediatric poisoning,” Fritz said, noting the baby was seven weeks and four days old, and had spent his entire first month of life in the PH DuBois Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

After birth, the baby had to recover from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome because Gaikwad was on Subutex during her pregnancy. He’d been at home a few weeks before having ingested alcohol in his bottle, according to the report.

“[I have] severe concerns for the health, safety and well-being of the child victim,” Fritz said, “as he’s not even two months old and has spent the majority of his life in the hospital as a result of different incidents of alcohol/drug intoxication.”