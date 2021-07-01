ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf today vetoed Senate Bill 618, legislation that would prohibit the state from implementing vaccine passports, limiting medical providers and the public from having access to information on vaccination rates and vaccine efficacy. According to a release from the governor’s office, the legislation would eliminate the Department of Health’s ability to respond to future matters […]

