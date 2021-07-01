ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence Twp.

Police conducted a traffic stop in the area to Daisy St. for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver he was found to have an outstanding warrant. He was also found to be in custody of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was house in the Clearfield County Jail. New charges are to be filed.

Police responded to a report of a fight on Valley View Dr. Officers made contact with both parties that had separated prior to arrival and found that Philip R. Shape II, 28, of Clearfield had started a fight with another male, striking him numerous times and choking him while on the ground. Charges have been filed.

Police responded to a report of suspicious persons which were to be living out of storage sheds on the Clearfield-Curwensville Hwy and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Officers made contact with the two males who were actively engaged in smoking crystal methamphetamine. Charges are pending.

PSP Clearfield

Member from PSP Troop C will be participating in a DUI Checkpoint during the month of July 2021. The checkpoint will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from Commonwealth highways.