ADVERTISEMENT

CLARION, Pa. – “There is no such thing as a free lunch” is one of those basic economic examples used in a microeconomics classroom to demonstrate that nothing in this world is truly free. Yes, someone may pay monetarily for someone else’s meal, but their time is now no longer free. They have committed time to eat that meal which […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/editorial-national-streaming-agreements-mean-fans-will-have-to-pay-to-watch-high-school-sports/