DUBOIS – With his retirement effective July 1, Penn State DuBois Chancellor M. Scott McBride was recently recognized by the DuBois Educational Foundation (DEF).

DEF board members presented McBride with a Nittany Lion statue in recognition and appreciation of his service.

DEF President Kristen Vida made the presentation at the downtown DuBois location of the North Central PA LaunchBox.

She noted McBride’s contributions to the campus such as the implementation of the campus Honors Scholar Program, the establishment of the One Stop area for all student services on campus, and the creation and growth of the LaunchBox.

“Dr. McBride’s vision of combining student services, such as advising, career services, bursar’s office, and more into a one-stop shop created a more accessible environment for our students,” Vida said.

“But most notably, his vision and implementation of the NCPA LaunchBox is what will have the greatest impact on our community.

“He was adamant that it be located in downtown DuBois, specifically in the Former First Commonwealth Bank building.

“Initially, when I called for this special purpose meeting of the DEF it was to discuss the role of the organization and its support of the campus’s strategic initiatives.

“I specifically chose the event center at the LaunchBox due to Penn State’s COVID restrictions as it was imperative the DEF meet face-to-face to discuss our future.

“Shortly after the meeting was scheduled, the chancellor announced his retirement. It was solely coincidence, but so very appropriate that this meeting take place here, and that we acknowledge Dr. McBride’s contributions to our campus and community at the LaunchBox, which has become a focal point for downtown DuBois. The LaunchBox will be his legacy.”

Upon receiving this recognition, McBride shared, “Serving Penn State and the DuBois campus has been the most rewarding experience in my 44-year career.

“I am exceedingly grateful for the support provided by the DuBois Educational Foundation and thankful for our stellar team of faculty and staff, and loyal alumni and friends.”

The DEF is the advisory board for Penn State DuBois and is made up of business and community leaders who are invested in offering the best in higher education to individuals in central Pennsylvania.

Established in 1944, the DEF has been instrumental in funding the construction of three campus buildings: the Patrick Swift Building, the Mary Smeal Building, and the DEF Workforce Development Building.

McBride became chancellor at Penn State DuBois in March of 2017. As the lead administrator at the campus, he oversees all departments, working with faculty and staff to provide the highest possible level of quality in education to students. He supervises curriculum, course delivery methods, department budgets and more.

Before coming to Penn State DuBois, McBride was dean of the Caudill College of Arts, Humanities and Sciences at Morehead State University in Kentucky beginning in 2008.

Before 2008, McBride was chair of the department of music and a professor of music at Morehead State University, where he successfully advocated for increased music scholarships.

McBride attended Kent State University where he earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education (1976) and a Master of Music degree in Performance (1978). In 1990 he earned the Doctor of Philosophy degree in Music Education from the University of Oklahoma.

For more details on McBride’s career click here.