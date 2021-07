ADVERTISEMENT

David (Dave) M. Kosko, 69, DuBois, PA, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Dave was born September 6, 1951, in DuBois to John and Beverly (Bellingham) Kosko. They preceded him in death. Dave was a graduate of DAHS class of 1969. He received a BA from Penn State and his Master’s Degree from Slippery Rock. He was […]

