INDIANA, Pa. – In an effort to prevent criminal activity such as romance scams, identity theft, stalking, and sexual assault, state police are advising of the potential dangers associated with online dating and internet-based relationships. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), “scammers know millions of people use online dating sites. They are there, too, hiding behind fake profiles.” The […]

