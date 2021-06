ADVERTISEMENT

Robert J. Konior of Hastings, MSgt, USAF, Ret. died Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was born on November 30 1930, in the Scranton area, the son of John and Sophie (Kosick) Konior. On January 20, 1962, he married Marianne Hustosky at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Leisenring, PA. He graduated high school in 1948, worked for Acme Food Markets, and […]

