INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Florence man pleaded guilty to multiple charges to child abuse-related crimes on Friday in Indiana County. Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi has announced that 62-year-old Richard Larock has entered a guilty plea to thirty criminal charges related to the sexual assault of a minor. Larock pled guilty to 12 counts of Aggravated […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/new-florence-man-pleads-guilty-to-sexual-assault-of-minor/