CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is facing assault- and drug-related charges following a domestic incident.

According to a news release, Lawrence Township police responded to a domestic disturbance at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday at Lawrence Park Village, Clearfield.

Upon arrival, 37-year-old Eric Gillingham attempted to flee from officers through the back of the residence but was taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that Gillingham had reportedly grabbed and choked the victim, causing visible bruising and redness.

He was found to have several, active warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department.

Gillingham was also found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine, buprenorphine as well as several items of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The victim was transported to Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital for treatment; Gillingham was housed in county jail on warrants/charges.

Gillingham was charged with simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and related offenses.