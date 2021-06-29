Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.19/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 3.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 75.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.92/gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.85/galloon, a difference of 93.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/gallon today.

The national average is up 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

June 28, 2020: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 28, 2019: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

June 28, 2018: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

June 28, 2017: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

June 28, 2016: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

June 28, 2015: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 28, 2014: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 28, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

June 28, 2012: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

June 28, 2011: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.11/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $3.10/g.

Hagerstown- $2.91/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.95/g.

York- $3.17/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.16/g.

“With oil’s continued push higher, fueled by continued strong demand globally and production only slowly answering, gasoline prices have had no choice but following the national average last week setting a new 2021 high,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price.

“With hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty of catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could restrain the situation. Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”

