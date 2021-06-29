ADVERTISEMENT

The Clearfield County Historical Society asks local and interested residents to mark their calendars for Sunday, July 18, from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., to meet Clearfield County native and Alaska resident, Roland Welker, winner of the History Channel’s reality show Alone, season 7.

Welker endured 100 days of surviving in the wilderness of the Canadian Northwest Territories, outlasting several other contestants.

The event is family-friendly and admission is free of charge. Welker will be signing copies of his book, The Last Bushman of the Kuskokwim under a canopy in the back yard of the Kerr House Museum at 104 E. Pine St., in Clearfield.

Welker will also be available to pose for photos. The CCHS will be holding a book and map sale of its local historical inventory on the front porch of the museum.

More fun will be added to the day as Ray Good, known as Knotty Ray, will be demonstrating his wood carving skills.

Paulie & Company will be on hand with an ice cream truck featuring Penn State ice cream directly from the Berkey Creamery on the PSU campus.