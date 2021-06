ADVERTISEMENT

Gerald L. “Jerry” Champion, 57, of New Bethlehem, died on Sunday morning, June 27, 2021, as a result of a tractor accident. Born on August 12, 1963 in Punxsutawney, he was the youngest son of the late Clark E. and Helen L. (Swartfager) Champion. Jerry was a farmer and a township supervisor for Porter Township. He enjoyed going to tractor […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gerald-l-jerry-champion/