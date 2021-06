ADVERTISEMENT

Garnett Mae Morgan, 88, of Luthersburg, PA died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Born on December 13, 1932 in Luthersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clifford P. and Rosetta (Biehl) Harris. On April 4, 1953, she married her husband of 67 years, Fred C. Morgan at the Chestnut Grove Methodist Church. He preceded […]

