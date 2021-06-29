ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, there were 162 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,211,869.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,647 total cases since March of 2020 and 154 deaths while 22,407 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,320 were confirmed and 2,327 were probable.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of June 18 – June 24 is 1.2 percent. Daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has also reported a total of 27,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,760,463 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date. Additionally, 97 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.