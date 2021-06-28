Weekend in the Wilds organizers unveiled a new logo for the event.

The paw print created by Art N Ink will be featured on T-shirts sold during the event, starting Friday, July 2.

This year the annual event brings back a car cruise sponsored by Reid’s Auto Sales & Service. The parking lots at Emporium Food Market and Emporium Ace Hardware will feature vehicles, food by Crazy Eyes BBQ and DJ Smokin Sounds providing the music.

According to organizers, this is the first public car cruise and show since the Robert Lininger family organized the events more than 10 years ago.

Saturday the day begins at dawn with the Mountaineer Search & Rescue Big Foot Hunt. Licenses for the event can be purchased until 9 p.m. Friday, July 2. The $5 fee benefits the local organization.

More than 50 vendors including artists, non-profits and businesses will open at 9 a.m. They will be set up along East Fourth Street from Broad to Walnut streets.

Because of the increased pedestrian traffic in the vendor area, no parking will be permitted starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.

North and South Chestnut and Cherry streets will also be closed Saturday morning. Old Skool will perform at the stage from 11 a.m. -3 p.m.

The popular Firequacker Duck Derby will be held at 1 p.m. on Broad Street and at 2:30 p.m. the Big Foot Awards will be announced.

Starting at 7 p.m., the gates at the Cameron County High School Football Stadium will open for the fireworks and night swim at the pool complex.

Visitors can sit in the bleachers or parking lot to have the best view of the fireworks, which will blast off around 9:45 p.m.