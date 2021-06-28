ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – Training recommended by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be offered through Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education in St. Marys this August.

This 10-hour training is intended to help employees in many different industries maintain a healthy and safe work environment.

Those who enroll will meet from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both Aug. 2, and Aug. 4, 2021 at the Community Education Center, 4 Erie Avenue, St. Marys. Students will receive their OSHA 10 card in the mail following the class.

This training program is intended to provide entry-level general industry workers information about their rights, employer responsibilities, and how to identify, abate, avoid and prevent job-related hazards on a job site.

The training covers a variety of general industry safety and health hazards that a worker may encounter.

The registration fee is $295 per student, which includes a box lunch for each day. Register at https://register.outreach.psu.edu/search/publicCourseSectionDetails.do?method=load§ionId=24159922

Penn State DuBois offers discounts for companies wishing to register multiple staff members for an individual training.

For more information, please contact Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education at duboisoutreach@psu.edu or 814-375-4715.